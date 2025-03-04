Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the January 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 73.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGYRF remained flat at $56.07 on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730. Landis+Gyr Group has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $73.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.45.

Landis+Gyr Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated energy management solutions to utility sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers smart and non-smart electricity, prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; prepayment solutions; load control devices; street light controllers; and distribution automation, system deployment, and managed network solutions.

