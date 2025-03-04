Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the January 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 73.3 days.
Landis+Gyr Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LGYRF remained flat at $56.07 on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730. Landis+Gyr Group has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $73.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.45.
Landis+Gyr Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Landis+Gyr Group
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Landis+Gyr Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landis+Gyr Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.