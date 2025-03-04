Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE) Short Interest Update

Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 617,900 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the January 31st total of 425,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Laser Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Laser Photonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,077,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laser Photonics by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 21,106 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Laser Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laser Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laser Photonics alerts:

Laser Photonics Stock Up 3.8 %

LASE stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 172,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,707. The stock has a market cap of $48.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 3.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86. Laser Photonics has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $19.80.

Laser Photonics Company Profile

Laser Photonics Corporation provides integrated laser blasting solutions for corrosion control, rust removal, de-coating, pre- and post-welding, laser cleaning, and surface conditioning in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. It offers laser cleaning systems, such as CleanTech Titan FX for cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning; CleanTech Titan Express, a high-power fiber laser for cleaning and surface conditioning; CleanTech MegaCenter, an industrial-grade laser parts cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-50-CTHD, an entry-level dual axis laser cleaning and surface treatment system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-100-CTHD, an air-cooled pulsed laser systems; CleanTech Handheld LPC-200-CTHD for cleaning rust, remove paints, and other coatings; CleanTech Handheld LPC-300-CTHD, a air-cooled laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000-CTHS, a single axis laser cleaning and surface treatment system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000-CTHD, a portable handheld roughing laser cleaner; CleanTech Handheld-1500-CTHS, an handheld laser cleaning, roughing, and surface preparation system; CleanTech Handheld-1500-CTHD, a dual axis fiber laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-2000-CTHD for cleaning rust and remove coatings; CleanTech LPC-3000-CTHD for cleaning and removing rust, corrosion, and other materials; CleanTech Laser Blaster Cabinet, a laser cleaning machine; CleanTech Robotic Cell Enclosure, an AI-capable laser cleaning system that eliminates the concerns over human hazard and eye safety; CleanTech EZ- Rider, a laser cleaning tool; and CleanTech Robot, an industrial robotic laser cleaning system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laser Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laser Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.