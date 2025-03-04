Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Short Interest Update

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the January 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,743,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 534,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 59,736 shares during the last quarter. CF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $343,000.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VPV stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 59,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,283. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.83. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $11.41.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

