Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Short Interest Up 44.4% in February

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the January 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $4,375,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at $91,834,228.20. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $268,347,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $76,451,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 266.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 678,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,627,000 after buying an additional 493,000 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 840,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,179,000 after buying an additional 402,186 shares during the period. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,040,000 after acquiring an additional 399,307 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Down 0.0 %

ITCI traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $131.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,905,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,367. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $63.30 and a one year high of $131.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.52 and a 200-day moving average of $92.12.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $199.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.08 million. Research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intra-Cellular Therapies

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.