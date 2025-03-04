Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.07 and last traded at $42.51, with a volume of 4064198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.83.

RHHBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Roche in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Roche to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average of $38.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Roche during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roche in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Canopy Partners LLC grew its stake in Roche by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Roche by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

