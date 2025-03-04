Ryman Healthcare (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.
Ryman Healthcare Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.96.
About Ryman Healthcare
Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. The company's villages provide a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which offers rest homes, hospitals, dementia-level care, and respite and day care services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ryman Healthcare
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.