Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 267404 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Grupo México Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19.

About Grupo México

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, cargo transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

