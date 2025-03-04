Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.64 and last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 224624 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RBGLY. Barclays lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.
