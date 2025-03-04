Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.64 and last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 224624 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RBGLY. Barclays lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

