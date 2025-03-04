Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

NIM stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.14. 45,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,015. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.08. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $9.49.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

