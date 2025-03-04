Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NCA traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.62. The company had a trading volume of 112,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,274. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.80. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $9.23.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

