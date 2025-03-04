TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Trading Down 24.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) dropped 24.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 154,353,016 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 790% from the average daily volume of 17,341,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Stock Down 24.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The stock has a market cap of £1.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.04.

About TomCo Energy

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

