BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MYD)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.79. 117,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,167. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.