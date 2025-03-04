Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NMS)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0735 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:NMS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.44. The company had a trading volume of 14,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,462. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80.

About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

