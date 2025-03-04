BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2025

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLEGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BLE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 98,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,798. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $11.41.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Read More

Dividend History for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.