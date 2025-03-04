John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:HTD)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance
HTD stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $23.29. 84,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,889. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71.
About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
