John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:HTD)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

HTD stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $23.29. 84,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,889. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

