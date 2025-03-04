PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Announces $0.02 Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 1.0 %

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,918. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.