IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICF) Short Interest Down 38.6% in February

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 827,300 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the January 31st total of 1,347,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
IHI Price Performance
Shares of IHI stock remained flat at $19.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.50. IHI has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $19.50.
About IHI
