Short Interest in The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Decreases By 28.6%

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the January 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Kansai Electric Power Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KAEPY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.93. 6,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,228. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.03. Kansai Electric Power has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $9.30.
About Kansai Electric Power
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kansai Electric Power
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.