iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.91 and last traded at $37.57, with a volume of 1775854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.42.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.87.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWU. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 267.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.