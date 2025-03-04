Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Trading 25% Higher – Still a Buy?

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 262,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 86,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Century Lithium Trading Up 25.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.85 million, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.30.

About Century Lithium

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.

