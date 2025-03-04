Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

NYSE:NMT remained flat at $11.94 during trading hours on Tuesday. 37,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,443. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $12.21.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

