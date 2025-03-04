Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:NMT remained flat at $11.94 during trading hours on Tuesday. 37,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,443. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $12.21.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.