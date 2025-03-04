Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,276,310 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 205% from the previous session’s volume of 2,388,488 shares.The stock last traded at $12.84 and had previously closed at $12.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $153.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.42.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $752,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,853,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,409 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 866,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after buying an additional 164,206 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 301,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 59,053 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

