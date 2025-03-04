Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Shares Down 5.1% – Here’s Why

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.86 and last traded at $37.30. Approximately 655,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 618,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on WGO shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 1.62.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.23). Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $625.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -206.06%.

Insider Activity at Winnebago Industries

In related news, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $66,612.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,855.20. This trade represents a 12.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4,038.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 823.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 196.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

