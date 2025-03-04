YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY) Shares Up 7.9% – Here’s Why

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.12 and last traded at $21.36. Approximately 5,134,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 5,699,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Up 5.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.09.

Get YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $2.0216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSTY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $786,000.

(Get Free Report)

The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the MicroStrategy stock (MSTR) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.