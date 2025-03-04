Stillwater Critical Minerals (CVE:PGE) Shares Up 16.7% – Time to Buy?

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:PGE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 16.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 241,518 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 120,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Stock Up 16.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, palladium, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship project is the Stillwater West project, which comprises 763 claims covering an area of approximately 61 square kilometers located in Stillwater District, Montana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stillwater Critical Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillwater Critical Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.