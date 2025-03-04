iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 629,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the previous session’s volume of 232,041 shares.The stock last traded at $50.10 and had previously closed at $50.10.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.97.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.1673 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
