Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 90811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Chakana Copper Stock Down 26.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.10.
Chakana Copper Company Profile
Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chakana Copper
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Chakana Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chakana Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.