Short Interest in T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) Expands By 50.5%

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the January 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

T Stamp Price Performance

Shares of IDAI stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $2.07. 143,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,452. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. T Stamp has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

Get T Stamp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in T Stamp stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Free Report) by 156.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,348 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.74% of T Stamp worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T Stamp Company Profile

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government and enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets worldwide. It develops proprietary artificial intelligence-powered solutions, researching and leveraging machine learning, artificial intelligence, biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions that identify and defend against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T Stamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T Stamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.