Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) Short Interest Up 49.6% in February

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the January 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Tuya Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TUYA traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,936,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,384,577. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.83 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. Tuya has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.63.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Tuya had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $82.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million.

Tuya Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Tuya

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.0608 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 6.1%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tuya by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Tuya by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

