Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

CYCN stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 42,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,864. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $9.47.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for serious diseases. It is developing Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to out-license for cardiovascular diseases; and Praliciguat, a systemic sGC stimulator that is licensed to Akebia Therapeutics, Inc for the treatment of rare kidney disease.

