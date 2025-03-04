Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) SVP Sells $237,308.10 in Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $237,308.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,585.65. This trade represents a 6.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $1.87 on Tuesday, hitting $77.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,638,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,649. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.65. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $66.15 and a 1 year high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Fortive by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fortive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.7% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

