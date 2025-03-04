Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Short Interest Up 54.9% in February

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the January 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 907,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
GOF traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,530,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,449. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $16.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.1821 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
