Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Short Interest Up 54.9% in February

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the January 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 907,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

GOF traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,530,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,449. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $16.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.1821 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOF. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,712,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,129,000 after acquiring an additional 119,927 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,104,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,859,000 after purchasing an additional 384,257 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,720,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 596,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 37,458 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 576,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after buying an additional 127,181 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

