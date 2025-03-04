Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Shares Down 25.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report) traded down 25.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.58. 299,647 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 155,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

Banxa Trading Down 21.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -209.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.77. The firm has a market cap of C$31.69 million, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 2.75.

Get Banxa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Banxa

In other Banxa news, Director Antanas (Tony) Guoga bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.01 per share, with a total value of C$50,720.00. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Banxa Company Profile

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT’s using fiat currency. The company’s platform also provides connections to approximately 40 blockchain ecosystems allowing businesses and projects to list new tokens on existing blockchains or explore opportunities to list on new blockchains.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banxa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banxa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.