PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of PMX stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.44. The company had a trading volume of 109,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,173. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $7.75.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

