BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Price Performance

MVF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.27. 99,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,574. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $7.64.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

