Medicure (CVE:MPH) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Medicure Inc. (CVE:MPH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 4131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

