Generation Mining (TSE:GENM) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 200696 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Generation Mining Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$28.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20.
About Generation Mining
Generation Mining is developing the Marathon Palladium-Copper project in Northwestern Ontario. The Company has completed a feasibility study which estimates 245,000 ounces of annual palladium-equivalent production over a 13-year mine life. Marathon is the largest undeveloped palladium project in North America.
