Generation Mining (TSE:GENM) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 200696 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Generation Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$28.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20.

About Generation Mining

(Get Free Report)

Generation Mining is developing the Marathon Palladium-Copper project in Northwestern Ontario. The Company has completed a feasibility study which estimates 245,000 ounces of annual palladium-equivalent production over a 13-year mine life. Marathon is the largest undeveloped palladium project in North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.