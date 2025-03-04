Sutton Harbour Group (LON:SUH) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Sutton Harbour Group plc (LON:SUH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.60 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 7.75 ($0.10), with a volume of 100047 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.10).

Sutton Harbour Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of £11.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.65.

Get Sutton Harbour Group alerts:

Sutton Harbour Group (LON:SUH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX (0.58) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sutton Harbour Group had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%.

Sutton Harbour Group Company Profile

Sutton Harbour Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers harbour and its ancillary facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 523 leisure and commercial vessels; King Point Marina that has 119 leisure berths; and Plymouth Fisheries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sutton Harbour Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutton Harbour Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.