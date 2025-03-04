Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.50), with a volume of 28914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.49).

Time Out Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 46.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.27. The stock has a market cap of £139.35 million, a PE ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 1.09.

About Time Out Group

Time Out Group is a global media and hospitality business that inspires and enables people to experience the best of the city through its two divisions – Time Out Media and Time Out Market. Time Out launched in London in 1968 to help people discover the exciting new urban cultures that had started up all over the city – today it is the only global brand dedicated to city life.

