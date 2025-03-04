Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.36), with a volume of 109976 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.50 ($0.38).

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Lords Group Trading from GBX 90 ($1.15) to GBX 80 ($1.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 32.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.71 million, a P/E ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.86.

Lords Group Trading is a leading distributor of building, plumbing, heating and DIY goods in the UK. The Group is principally focused on the growing Repairs, Maintenance and Improvement (RMI) market, with approximately 80 per cent. of the Group’s demand focused on this segment of the construction market.

The Group principally sells to local tradesmen, hardware stores, small to medium sized plumbing and heating merchants, construction companies and retails directly to the general public.

The Group seeks to grow through a variety of organic and inorganic strategies, including geographic reach, product expansion, the active expansion of e-commerce platforms and the continued investment in its logistical capability.

