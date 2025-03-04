Short Interest in Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Expands By 41.6%

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,047,200 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the January 31st total of 739,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,496.0 days.
Nordex Price Performance
Nordex stock remained flat at $13.45 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61. Nordex has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $16.90.
About Nordex
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nordex
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.