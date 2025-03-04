Short Interest in Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Expands By 41.6%

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,047,200 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the January 31st total of 739,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,496.0 days.

Nordex Price Performance

Nordex stock remained flat at $13.45 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61. Nordex has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $16.90.

About Nordex

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates in Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

