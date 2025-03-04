Short Interest in FireFly Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:MNXMF) Grows By 31.3%

FireFly Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:MNXMFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,663,000 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the January 31st total of 2,028,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.3 days.

FireFly Metals Stock Down 7.4 %

MNXMF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,200. FireFly Metals has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65.

FireFly Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FireFly Metals Ltd engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral deposits in Australia and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Green Bay Project; Pickle Grow Project; and Limestone Well Project. It primarily explores for gold, titanium, vanadium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Green Bay copper-gold project in Newfoundland, Canada.

Featured Articles

