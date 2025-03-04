Short Interest in Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Declines By 20.0%

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 213,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Nabtesco Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NCTKF remained flat at $17.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40. Nabtesco has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nabtesco had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 2.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nabtesco will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nabtesco Company Profile

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots’ joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, test equipment, door operating units, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

