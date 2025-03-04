Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE: EPC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/11/2025 – Edgewell Personal Care had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $32.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Edgewell Personal Care had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Edgewell Personal Care had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Edgewell Personal Care had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Edgewell Personal Care had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $53.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2025 – Edgewell Personal Care had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2025 – Edgewell Personal Care had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2025 – Edgewell Personal Care had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Edgewell Personal Care stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.67. 699,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,332. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average is $34.89. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $26.65 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. Analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 217.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

