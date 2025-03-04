Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:SABA)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Stock Down 1.7 %
SABA traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.93. 130,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,403. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $9.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Company Profile
