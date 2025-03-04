Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:SABA)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Stock Down 1.7 %

SABA traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.93. 130,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,403. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $9.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Company Profile

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

