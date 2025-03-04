John Hancock Income Securities Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:JHS)

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1318 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Stock Performance

JHS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,002. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $11.87.

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

