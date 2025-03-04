MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0193 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 41.3% annually over the last three years.

Get MFS Government Markets Income Trust alerts:

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Price Performance

MGF stock remained flat at $3.14 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 30,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,834. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.