Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0631 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IQI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.02. 140,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,381. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

