Monroe Capital Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:MRCC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,635. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $176.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRCC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Monroe Capital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

