Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) CEO Sells $572,500.00 in Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $572,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,782,364.50. This trade represents a 9.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nicolas Catoggio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, Nicolas Catoggio sold 5,000 shares of Post stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $582,500.00.

Post Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:POST traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.74. The company had a trading volume of 563,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,286. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.62 and a 52-week high of $125.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on POST. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Post from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Post

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Post by 426.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Post by 244.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Post by 281.2% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Post in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Featured Stories

